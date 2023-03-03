Mister Sparky, a provider of residential electrical services, has opened its newest franchise location in Laurel at 8679 Cherry Lane. A local, family-owned and operated business, it will bring electrical services to residents of Laurel, Columbia, Savage, Elkridge, Clarksville and Granite.

To celebrate the grand opening of the office, which will be run by the father and son duo of Walter and Chris Calderon and be known as Mister Sparky of Columbia, the company is offering first-time customers a $50 discount on their first service. Additionally, first-time veteran customers will receive a 15% discount.

