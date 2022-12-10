Mark Heward (Source: MITAGS)

The Linthicum-based Maritime Institute of Technology and Graduate Studies has named Mark Heward as its new director. Heward joined MITAGS in October 2022 after retiring from a 22-year active service career in the Royal Navy. He brings experience as a commanding officer and as a teacher to the new role.

After coming to the United States, Heward served at the United States Naval Academy as the operations officer from July 2020 until August 2022, teaching Advanced Navigation and commanding the U.S. Navy Yard Patrol Craft at sea as officer in tactical command, where he was responsible for up to 160 midshipmen and staff.

“Mark’s underway time, leadership, management and training experience, together with being fully [Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping] qualified and his continuing education experience, are a rare combination,” said MITAGS Executive Director Eric Friend. “Mark’s wide range of experience and his interpersonal skills will benefit our entire organization and the MITAGS stakeholders as we continue to move forward and grow.”

