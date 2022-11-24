Photo credit Wpadington.

Maryland’s mobile sports wagering market will open on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 9 a.m., with seven mobile sportsbooks are expected to be active:

● Barstool Sportsbook (operator for PENN Maryland/Hollywood Casino)

● BetMGM (operator for BetMGM Maryland Sports/MGM National Harbor)

● BetRivers (operator for Arundel Amusements/Bingo World, Brooklyn Park)

● Caesars Sportsbook (operator for CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity/Horseshoe Casino, Baltimore)

● DraftKings (operator for Crown MD Online Gaming)

● FanDuel (operator for PPE Maryland Mobile/Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover)

● PointsBet (operator for Riverboat on the Potomac, Charles County)

Another three mobile sportsbooks have been awarded licenses, but have informed Maryland Lottery & Gaming that they would not be prepared to launch this week:

● Betfred (operator for Long Shots, Frederick)

● BetParx (operator for Greenmount Station, Hampstead)

● Fanatics (operator for Maryland Stadium Sub/Washington Commanders, Landover)

Sports wagering revenue figures for the month of November will be released on Monday, Dec. 12, and will include data on the performance of both mobile and retail sportsbooks.

The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission received 21 applications for mobile sports wagering licenses. Maryland Lottery & Gaming is in the process of conducting background investigations of the remaining 11 applicants.

