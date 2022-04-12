Modification to HCPSS 2021-22 calendar impacts summer

The original Howard County Public School System calendar included schools and offices closed June 28 for the primary elections. However the Maryland Court of Appeals recently moved the primary elections to July 19. Subsequently, on April 7, the Board of Education approved a modification to the HCPSS calendar.

As a result:

Tuesday, June 28: Schools and offices open (previously closed)

Tuesday, July 19: Schools and offices closed

This modification largely impacts the HCPSS summer programs. Additional updates to the summer program schedules, including start and end time changes, can be found at www.news.hcpss.org/news-posts/2022/04/updates-to-hcpss-2022-summer-program-schedule

The HCPSS academic calendars may be found at www.hcpss.org/calendar.