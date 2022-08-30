Monumental Sports & Entertainment | NBC Sports Washington

Monumental Sports & Entertainment and Comcast Corporation announced that they have entered into an agreement under which MSE will acquire 100 percent of the equity interests in NBC Sports Washington by acquiring NBCUniversal’s 67 percent stake in the network.

MSE currently owns 33 percent of NBC Sports Washington, which it acquired in 2016. NBC Sports Washington is the exclusive local television rights holder for the Washington Wizards of the NBA and the Washington Capitals of the NHL’s games. The network is available throughout the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia, as well as parts of Pennsylvania, Delaware and West Virginia.

As part of the transaction, NBCUniversal will continue to assist in the operation of the network by providing corporate and shared services, including distribution, technical resources and production facilities, for up to 18 months. NBC Sports Regional Networks, part of NBCUniversal Local, operates a portfolio of six regional sports networks.

MSE’s platform encompasses five professional sports teams: the Wizards, the Capitals, the WNBA’s Washington Mystics, the NBA G League’s Capital City Go-Go and the NBA 2K League’s Wizards District Gaming. In addition, MSE owns and operates Capital One Arena and manages the MedStar Capitals Iceplex, the practice facility for the Capitals; MedStar Health Performance Center, the practice facility for the Wizards, Mystics and Go-Go; and EagleBank Arena, the live performance venue on the campus of George Mason University in Northern Virginia.

Further, MSE was a first mover in the sports betting space, opening with Caesars Entertainment the first ever in-arena retail location in North America at Capital One Arena in 2020.