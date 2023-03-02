Gov. Wes Moore speaks at a press event Jan. 19. (Executive Office of the Governor photo)

Gov. Wes Moore announced $13.4 million to support projects that create or preserve three affordable rental housing units, including one project in Hanover, that were awarded during a recent Board of Public Works meeting.

The board approved requests from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development to provide $10.4 million through the Rental Housing Works Program and $3 million from the Partnership Rental Housing Program, which also included projects in Dundalk and Edgewood, which are in Baltimore and Harford counties, respectively.

The DHCD’s programs provide financing for projects that create or preserve affordable rental housing units: the Rental Housing Works program finances rental housing that will be occupied by individuals with incomes at 60% of area median income; the Partnership Rental Housing Program finances rental housing that will be occupied by individuals with income of 50% below statewide area median income.

The three projects include:

● $6.5 million in Rental Housing Works and Partnership Rental Housing loan program funds to support the new construction of a 72-unit age-restricted community to be located in Hanover, Anne Arundel County.

● $3.5 million in Rental Housing Works Program funds to support the new construction of an 84-unit age-restricted community to be located in Dundalk, Baltimore County.

● $3.4 million in Rental Housing Works Program funds to support the new construction of a 68-unit age-restricted mid-rise apartment community in Edgewood, Harford County.

The board also approved more than $20 million to support numerous capital grants projects in Anne Arundel and Howard counties, as well as Baltimore, Cecil, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, and Baltimore City; a $4.6 million request to support the construction of stormwater retrofits, outfalls and streams restorations in Montgomery County parks; and $5.4 million to support Phase 2 construction of Morgan State University’s Health and Human Services Center.

