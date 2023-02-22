Gov. Wes Moore has directed the Maryland Aviation Administration to conduct a new procurement solicitation for the Airport Retail and Concessions Program for the BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. The new procurement solicitation cancels the solicitation and the contract award recommendation by the previous administration.

The timeline for the new procurement will impact the existing BWI Marshall concessions program contract, which expires at the end of March. The MAA will submit a request to the Board of Public Works earlier in the month to enter into a month-to-month agreement with the current concessionaire.

“BWI Marshall is an economic driver for our state and our region,” said Moore. “The retail and concessions program is a key element to the growth and success of the airport, and my administration is committed to carefully crafting a new solicitation and a procurement process that encourages robust competition, fairness, and provisions that align with our administration’s values and short-term and long-term economic strategies.”

