Gov. Wes Moore announced the release of $69 million in previously-withheld funding in the fiscal 2023 budget. These funds were authorized by the legislature last year, and Moore is directing these investments toward programs and services throughout the state.

“The investments impact every community in Maryland,” said Moore. “This action shows a fundamental shift in how the administration approaches the budget and our relationship with the General Assembly as we boldly act on critical issues facing Marylanders everywhere, like climate change, paid family and medical leave, cannabis reform and abortion care.”

$9 million to support Climate Solutions Now Act

● $3.8 million in start-up funding for a new Climate Catalytic Capital Fund administered by the Maryland Clean Energy Center.

● $3.8 million for the installation of renewable energy-generating equipment in multi-family housing that houses low- to moderate-income people.

● $1.1 million for the Chesapeake Conservation Corps, intended to support climate mitigation and clean energy projects.

● $375,000 for the Maryland Healthy Soils Program in the Department of Agriculture.

$10 million to support paid family and medical leave

The funding will be administered to the Maryland Department of Labor to pay for the early start-up costs of implementing a paid family and medical leave program in Maryland.

$46.5 million to support cannabis reform

● 40 million for the Cannabis Business Assistance Fund within the Maryland Department of Commerce and $5 million for the Cannabis Public Health Fund within the Maryland Department of Health.

● 1.5 million for the Criminal Justice Information System to assist with system enhancements necessary to comply with the expungement provisions of the Cannabis Reform Act.

● 3.5 million to support abortion care access

This funding will be allocated to the Abortion Care Clinical Training Program administered by the Maryland Department of Health.

