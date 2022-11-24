The Maryland Port Administration has been awarded a $150,000 Federal Emergency Management Administration grant under the federal government’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Program.

The grant will allow the MPA to develop a thorough flood and storm vulnerability assessment, as well as improve overall coastal resiliencies at the six state-owned, public marine terminals of the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore.

The study will also include the World Trade Center Baltimore, which houses the MPA’s executive offices; and communities adjacent to the public terminals in Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County.

“I want to thank FEMA for helping to support our efforts to further protect Maryland’s Port of Baltimore,” said MPA Executive Director William Doyle. “In recent years, we have seen a rise in significant rain and flooding events in our area and the Port has not been immune to those impacts. Through this funding, we will be able to better plan against the effects of storms, possible sea level rise and climate change.”

The study will include detailed and full reviews of:

● All buildings and structures on the public terminals;

● Piers, berths and cranes;

● Roadways and rail;

● Storm drains and storm water infrastructure;

● Wastewater and waste management infrastructure;

● Telecommunications, electrical, lighting and security systems.

The total cost of the assessment is $200,000, with the MPA contributing $50,000. Study results will assist funding opportunities for a detailed engineering phase for any specific mitigation options identified and needed.

