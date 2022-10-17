M&T Bank was the Baltimore region’s top U.S. Small Business Administration lender for the 14th consecutive year in 2022. M&T approved 250 SBA 7(a) loans for $36.69 million in the fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30. The bank issued more than half of all SBA 7(a) loans approved in the Baltimore area.

Nationally, M&T ranked sixth in SBA lending in 2022, up from seventh last year. This year marks the 14th consecutive year the bank has been among the nation’s top 10 SBA lenders.

Throughout the bank’s footprint, M&T approved 1,440 loans for a total of $203.8 million during the course of the year. M&T also topped the SBA lenders list in Washington, D.C.; Delaware; Richmond, Va.; Syracuse, N.Y.; and Buffalo/Rochester, N.Y.

“M&T’s support of small businesses in the Baltimore region is unwavering, especially during these challenging times,” said Greg Smith, M&T’s business banking market manager in Greater Baltimore. “Small businesses uplift neighborhoods, create jobs and provide critical services and products for our communities. We focus on meeting their needs because we understand how important they are to local economies and we want to empower them to make a difference in people’s lives.”

