The Maryland Tech Council is partnering with the Federal Lab Consortium, a nationwide network of more than 300 federal laboratories, agencies and research centers, to facilitate the transfer of federal lab research and technology to boost economic development.

The two organizations will work together on joint meetings, and special events to connect federal labs with entrepreneurs and small businesses to spur economic development within Maryland.

“This collaboration with MTC will strengthen the FLC’s ability to support technology transfer in Maryland, which is home to more than 70 federal laboratories,” said FLC Executive Director Paul Zielinski. “We’re excited to work with MTC to help connect Maryland entrepreneurs with federal labs within the state and across the country.”

“By partnering with leaders in workforce development, digital equity and federal laboratory innovation, the [MTC] aims to catalyze career opportunities for all, and to help Maryland companies learn how to move technologies out of the lab and into the marketplace,” said MTC CEO Kelly Schulz. “We are excited to leverage our platform with our partners for a positive impact that benefits residents, career seekers, and tech and life sciences companies alike.”

