The Maryland Tech Council is launching its Chesapeake Regional Chapter to provide a unified voice for technology and life science companies in Anne Arundel County, Southern Maryland and Queen Anne’s County. It is the only member association providing educational programming, networking and advocacy to the bay region’s innovation community.

The CRC will host regular events for members ranging from networking opportunities to forums on top issues facing the industry, such as talent recruitment, how to raise capital, government procurement and remote work; and will be co-chaired by Jim Gibbons, founder, wealth manager, Alpha Pointe Capital; and Trish Farrell, senior vice president and principal, brokerage, MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services.

The chapter will hold its launch party Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Annapolis Maritime Museum. To register, visit members.mdtechcouncil.com/calendar/Details/chesapeake-regional-chapter-kick-off-event-775913?sourceTypeId=Website.

“The Chesapeake region’s diverse ecosystem of technology and life science deserves a unifying organization,” said Kelly Schulz, the new CEO of the MTC. “The Chesapeake Regional Chapter will be an invaluable resource for networking, professional education, and policy advocacy, while strengthening ties in the region’s business community. Our goal is to make our members more knowledgeable, more connected and more prepared to be successful.”



