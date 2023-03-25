The Maryland Tech Council has launched community partnerships to accelerate equitable access to careers, expand digital connectivity and strengthen technology transfer for underserved markets.

The MTC will partner with OneTen, a coalition designed to close the opportunity gap for Black talent, by working with executives, companies and talent developers to hire and advance 1 million Black Americans without four-year degrees into family-sustaining roles. Efforts will include engaging and sharing resources to improve hiring, retention, upskilling, wrap-around services and advancement.

In addition, MTC will partner with the Baltimore Digital Equity Coalition, which connects committed organizations and individuals to coordinated efforts to close the digital divide in Baltimore City. The two organizations plan to host forums to help policymakers, community leaders and residents better understand the separation and explore solutions to close the gap.