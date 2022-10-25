Kelly Schulz (Source: Maryland Tech Council)

The Maryland Tech Council, the largest technology and life sciences trade association in the state with more than 600 member organizations, has named the Kelly Schulz, a former cybersecurity small business partner, state legislator and two-time state cabinet secretary, as its new CEO.

As secretary of the Maryland Department of Commerce from 2019 to 2021, Schulz oversaw the state’s primary economic development agency, responsible for attracting new businesses, promoting innovation and accelerating job growth. Under her leadership, the department served as the largest resource to provide financial assistance to struggling Maryland companies adversely impacted by COVID-19.

She previously served as secretary of the Maryland Department of Labor from 2015 to 2018. During her tenure, Maryland’s apprenticeship program grew to its highest level since 2008, with more than 10,000 apprentices statewide and received national recognition as one of America’s top programs.

Schulz succeeds Marty Rosendale, who has chosen to step down after four successful years as CEO.

The MTC is enjoying unprecedented growth. MTC secured nearly $5 million in state and federal funding to launch BioHub Maryland, a first of its kind life science initiative, to meet the industry’s workforce development needs. MTC this year launched regional chapters in the Greater Baltimore region and in Prince George’s County to leverage its statewide presence.

