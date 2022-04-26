MTC secures $2.5M for workforce via BioHub Maryland

The Maryland Tech Council has secured $2.5 million in state funding to grow the state’s life science workforce through its Biohub Maryland program. The funding is included in Gov. Larry Hogan’s new Maryland Cancer Moonshot Initiative to expand and accelerate cancer detection, screening, prevention, treatment and research in the state.

BioHub Maryland is a first of its kind initiative to meet the workforce development needs of Maryland’s rapidly growing life science industry. The monies will be used to identify current workforce gaps in Maryland and to generate stronger local demand for life science careers, especially among those who do not have advanced degrees.

“An exceptional life science workforce is fundamental to discovering and manufacturing cures and treatments for cancer and other diseases,” said Marty Rosendale, CEO of the MTC. “BioHub Maryland seeks to grow our life science workforce by engaging talent from diverse educational backgrounds and demonstrating the immense value of a biotech career in Maryland. We commend Governor Hogan for his game-changing commitment to stand with cancer patients and their families, and thank the Maryland General Assembly for supporting these funds in the fiscal year 2023 budget.”

This is the second major funding award for Biohub Maryland this year. MTC announced in March that it secured $2.45 million in federal funds with support from Sen. Chris Van Hollen.