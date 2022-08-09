Maryland University of Integrative Health, of Laurel, will begin offering advanced standing for qualified applicants for its online and hybrid Master of Arts in Health and Wellness Coaching program who hold certification from either the National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching or the International Coaching Federation.

This opportunity becomes available for students starting the program in fall 2022 and beyond. The advanced standing option provides certified NBHWC and ICF coaches a pathway to complete a master’s degree in as little as one year while reducing the required credits and cost.

The Master of Arts in Health and Wellness Coaching degree prepares students with advanced skills and expertise to help clients clarify health and wellness goals and sustain life-changing behaviors. MUIH’s program allows students to earn the highest academic credential in the cutting-edge field of health and wellness coaching. The program prepares graduates to work in a variety of healthcare settings including private practice in integrative wellness, medical, corporate, worksite and health care insurance settings.

“A Master’s Degree in Health and Wellness Coaching can lead to more career opportunities and higher earning potential. The advanced standing program recognizes, and values credentialed NBHWC and ICF coaches’ experience and qualifications. It puts them on the fast-track to obtaining an advanced level health care degree,” said Dr. Duston Morris, department chair for health and wellness coaching.