NASA extends APL-led Solar and Space Physics Research Center

Two years ago, scientists at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, in Laurel, joined researchers from across the country to establish a NASA science center that would foster new collaborations and create models and simulations that would transform our ability to understand and predict potentially harmful events in the space surrounding Earth.

Now, after the tremendous initial progress and success of the Center for Geospace Storms, NASA recently announced that it will expand the center for an additional five years, citing the center’s significant potential for transformative impact on the fields of space weather and space physics.

CGS is one of three selected to enter Phase II of NASA’s Diversity, Realize, Integrate, Venture, Educate (DRIVE) Science Center initiative.

“This selection is a testament to the groundbreaking advancements and continued scientific potential of the Center for Geospace Storms for the space physics and space weather communities,” said Jason Kalirai, APL’s mission area executive for Civil Space. “APL is proud to continue supporting this incredible team and looks forward with excitement to watching it bring significant scientific capabilities to these fields over the next five years.”