U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Congressmen Steny Hoyer and Kweisi Mfume (all D-Md.) announced $629,718 in federal funding through the Department of Education’s highly competitive Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Achievement program for the University of Maryland and UMBC.

This investment will help low-income, first-generation, and disadvantaged students prepare for doctoral and graduate studies through research and other academic activities.

Award details include:

● $329,737 for the University of Maryland to serve 32 MSP students

● $299,981 for the UMBC to serve 30 MSP students

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, in 2019 more than 64 percent of graduate degrees were awarded to white individuals while only 13 percent and 11 percent were awarded to black and Hispanic individuals, respectively. The program’s goal is to close this gap by preparing students from underrepresented groups for doctoral studies through involvement in research and mentorship, among other activities.

Eligible students will have demonstrated outstanding academic potential and will be selected from all scholarly backgrounds. They will participate in multi-step programs to hone their skills in advanced academic research and analysis.

For more information, visit www2.ed.gov/programs/triomcnair.