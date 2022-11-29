Stevensville-based Fivestar Restaurant Development & Consulting opened Vibe, its new 500-person capacity live music venue. It is located in the former Union Jack’s space on Somerville Road, adjacent to Annapolis Town Center.

The interior design of Vibe is intended to appeal to a mix of music genres and ages; modern will meet retro to create an atmosphere dotted with curated music-themed decor. Psychedelic poster-style wall coverings anchor two billiard tables, with other accents including Jacquard curtains, iridescent pendant lights and red-tufted booths.

Equipped with a state-of-the-art light and sound system, the 10,000-square-foot space boasts two expansive bars to serve upscale bar food, specialty cocktails, wine and beer. The creative chef-driven menu offers finger foods and shareables like Ahi Tuna Bites and handhelds like Tacos al Pastor. Room rentals, VIP seating and table service are also available, depending on the night.

Vibe’s doors will open weekly from Thursday-Sunday at 7 p.m. Live bands will play Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, with house DJs before and during breaks; Sunday night is Latin Night, featuring popular Latin DJs.

Shows that have already been confirmed at Vibe include the M-80s on Friday, Dec. 2; Turning the Tide on Saturday, Dec. 3; and DJ Eze from El Sol 107.9 FM radio to spin Latin tracks on Sunday, Dec. 4.

