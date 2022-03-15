New Jersey architectural firm acquires Waldon

Michael Graves Architecture (MG), a planning, architecture, and interior design firm based in Princeton, N.J., has acquired Waldon Studio Architects (WSA), a Columbia-based planning, architecture, and interior design firm.

Under the new company structure, WSA Founder and Principal Ravi Waldon will serve as principal, as well as head of the firm’s faith-based sector. Additional WSA principals and directors will be incorporated into the company’s organizational makeup as principals of various practice sectors. President Joe Furey will oversee the integration and future acquisition strategy as part of MG’s strategic plan.

“The future of our company is not as a corporate bureaucracy. We will grow the company in scale, and in doing so, maintain the boutique feel to our clients as we integrate the firms so we continue to deliver creative solutions and extraordinary customer service,” said Furey.

This plan will continue to develop the company’s depth and diversity of expertise, and expand its physical presence across the U.S., and allow the firm to strengthen its expertise across the health care, education, and worship sectors.