New VAAAC microsite promotes Black History

The Banneker-Douglass Museum (BDM) and Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) have launched the Black History 365 microsite to make it easy for interested individuals to celebrate the heritage and culture of the people of the African Diaspora in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County all year.

Spearheaded by the BDM and curated by the VAAAC, Black History 365 is a compilation of videos, blogs, resources and events from a myriad of sources that provides insights into the lives of generations of individuals of the African Diaspora.

Banneker-Douglass Museum Executive Director Channel Compton said the ever-evolving site shares the stories of a people who have made significant contributions to Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, the state of Maryland and the nation.

As Compton sees it, “If we better understand the past, we can better craft the future of our dreams. If we learn from what has been, we can better envision what could be. Individuals of the African Diaspora have an ongoing story to tell. The site is designed to help build understanding among all peoples.”