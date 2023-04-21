Annapolis Blues FC, the new National Premier Soccer League team which begins its first season in May, has announced Annapolis-based Luminis Health as its official health partner.

As the club’s exclusive health provider, the Luminis Health logo will be prominently displayed on the front of the Blues’ practice jerseys. In addition, during the season players will visit its hospitals, Anne Arundel Medical Center, in Annapolis; and Doctors Community Medical Center, in Lanham, to make personal appearances.

The franchise will host its first home game in Annapolis at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Saturday, June 3.

