The Maryland Tech Council has announced energy companies BGE and Potomac Edison as new members. The corporate leaders join MTC as the organization increases its focus on cleantech and emerging energy solutions in the state.

Maryland is emerging as a cleantech innovation hub. The greater Baltimore and Washington regions are ranked as Top 13 Cleantech Innovation Hubs in the U.S. by Saoradh Enterprise Partners. Starting this year, MTC will host education, networking and advocacy opportunities centered on high-potential clean technology and emerging energy sectors in Maryland.

BGE is Maryland’s largest natural gas and electric utility, providing energy delivery to more than 1.3 million electric customers and 700,000 natural gas customers in central Maryland; A subsidiary of FirstEnergyCorp.

Potomac Edison serves about 25,000 customers in all or parts of Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Howard, Montgomery and Washington counties. The company also serves about 151,000 customers in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia.

