Maryland’s 10 retail and nine mobile sportsbooks combined to generate $3,864,686 in contributions to the state during April, which is the state’s second-best single-month total.

Statewide handle in April totaled $328,454,397, with mobile handle accounting for 95.4% of the total at $313,472,676. Mobile wagering delivered $3,764,969 in contributions to the state during April, while retail sportsbooks contributed $99,716. Each sportsbook contributes 15% of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

The state’s sports wagering market added a new mobile operator during April as SuperBook launched on April 13, becoming Maryland’s ninth mobile platform.

A detailed summary of each sportsbook, including handle, hold percentage, prizes paid, promotional play, taxable win, and contribution to the state, is available for download at mdgaming.com.

Below are the sports wagering totals.

Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers)

● Retail: $14,981,720 (includes $15,434 in free promotional wagers)

● Mobile: $313,472,676 (includes $9,014,508 in free promotional wagers)

● Combined: $328,454,397

Prizes (Winnings paid to players)

● Retail: $14,097,933

● Mobile: $278,711,878

● Combined: $292,809,811

Hold (Handle less prizes paid)

● Retail: $883,788 (5.9%)

● Mobile: $34,760,798 (11.1%)

● Combined: $35,644,586 (10.9%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional wagers and other amounts)

● Retail: $664,775

● Mobile: $25,099,796

● Combined: $25,764,571

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the taxable win)

● Retail: $99,716

● Mobile: $3,764,969

● Combined: $3,864,686

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021:

● Cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund: $20,655,942

● Cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund: $1,891,241

As of the end of April, there were 10 retail locations and nine mobile operators. Additional retail locations and mobile sportsbooks are expected to launch in the near future.

