Celebrating wins at the MDDC Press Association’s annual contest from The Business Monthly are, from left: Jason Whong, publisher, George Berkheimer, Emily Calkins, Susan Kim, Pantea Tofangchi, Len Lazarick. (TBM / Mark Smith)

The Business Monthly won eight awards — including one Best of Show award — in its division in the Maryland Delaware District of Columbia Press Association’s 2022 editorial, design and revenue contests, which recognize journalism, advertising and other efforts from the previous year.

“I’m proud and honored to work with such a great team,” said Jason Whong, publisher of The Business Monthly. “Our publication continues to thrive in its 30th year as a provider of news to Howard and Anne Arundel counties.”

Pantea Tofangchi, Susan Kim and Emily Calkins won Best of Show and first place in the Custom Publication category for “Historic Ellicott City: Celebrating the 250th Anniversary.“

Tofangchi and Kim also won second place in the Custom Publication category for the Howard County Chamber 2022 Business Guide and Resource Directory.

Tofangchi won first place in the Restaurant / Entertainment ad – Small print only category for an ad for the opening of Roggenart’s location in Savage Mill, and first place in the Business (non-retail) ad, Large print only category for an ad for Orchard Development.

George Berkheimer won first place in first place in Environmental Reporting for “Maryland chestnut orchards keep the hope of reintroduction alive” and second place in State Government for “Bills seek to reverse governor’s River Commission shake-up.“

Len Lazarick won first place in Local Column: Critical Thinking for “A new kind of dinosaur in congressional districts.”

Members and supporters of the Maryland | Delaware | DC Press Association convened in May to highlight news with integrity and excellence in journalism by recognizing the winners of the contest, which celebrates print and online work completed in 2022.

The contest, governed by the Association’s Editorial and Advertising Committees, admitted over 1,400 entries among 85 categories. There are seven divisions in the contest, which group member publications into daily and non-daily print and online-only categories, then further group them by circulation. One Best in Show award is given in each category across all divisions. Content entries were judged by news media professionals at the Louisiana Press Association.