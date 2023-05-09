Jennifer Blondo

Owner, Key Process Partners

Digital edition This item appears in the May 2023 issue of The Business Monthly. You can read the digital edition by clicking below.

I applied for the LHC’s Leadership Premier Program because I wanted to be a more informed citizen about the complex issues that our community faces. I also wanted to learn about how the various areas and departments of the government work with and interact with citizens and businesses. I have really enjoyed my time in the program, it is everything I was hoping for and more. I am learning so much about all areas of the county, such as health care, education, community resources, etc. I would recommend the program to anyone who is wanting to be a more informed and engaged citizen!

James Clark

Agent, State Farm Insurance

When I applied for Leadership Howard County, I had an idea of what to expect. I thought I would meet some local professionals and just discuss matters about our community. My experience has turned out to be so much more! Our session days are filled with eye opening information that has challenged the way I view my community and my role within it. I’ve also been fortunate to form wonderful relationships with my classmates that I’m sure will result in lifelong friendships. Participating in Leadership Howard County has proven to be one of the best professional and personal decisions that I have made in recent years.

Kia Hodge

Sr. Director – Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Enterprise Community Partners

Being a part of the Leadership Premier program has been amazing. My classmates are a brilliant and diverse group of leaders representing organizations from across the county. I’ve enjoyed getting to know them and have learned so much from our thoughtfully planned and executed program days. It is truly an honor to be a part of the Leadership Premier Class of 2023. I’m looking forward to “Taking My Place’!”