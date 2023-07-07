Columbia has been named among the Best Places to Raise a Family for 2023 by WalletHub and the Best Places to Live in the U.S. for this year by Livability. Columbia ranked 13th best in the nation on both lists and is the only Maryland city to make the list.

The personal finance outlet WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 45 key metrics that consider essential family dynamics, such as the cost of housing, the quality of local school and health care systems, and the opportunities for fun and recreation.

For its list, Livability compared cities with a population between 75,000 and 500,000. It considered locations where most Americans build careers, settle with families, launch businesses, among other factors. The list was based on nearly 100 data points and an algorithm that measured the city’s economy, housing and cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education and health.

