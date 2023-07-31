Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline STEMI Receiving Center Gold Achievement Award for the implementation of quality treatment, care coordination for heart attack patients.

LHAAMC is being recognized for offering rapid, evidence-based care to people experiencing a specific type of heart attack known as an ST elevation myocardial infarction, which is known to be the most severe and dangerous type of heart attack.

Each year, about 285,000 people in the U.S. experience this type of heart attack, which is caused by a complete blockage in a coronary artery. Nearly 40% of people who go to the emergency room with acute coronary syndrome are diagnosed with a STEMI. They require immediate and emergency treatment within 90 minutes, including cardiac catheterization and intervention to open the occluded vessel.

