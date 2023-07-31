NASA is investing more than $14 million in 19 U.S. colleges and universities, including Prince George’s Community College and Morgan State University, to grow their STEM capacity to participate in spaceflight research and prepare a new generation of diverse students for careers in the nation’s science, technology, engineering and math workforce.

The new Minority University Research and Education Project Curriculum Award was established this year to help Minority-Serving Institutions strengthen their STEM academic offerings. NASA awarded PGCC and four other institutions around the country a total of nearly $6 million to implement their curriculum-boosting projects.

Also, the MUREP Space Technology Artemis Research opportunity supports NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate by fostering and increasing MSI participation in research and technology development concepts that align with the agency’s needs for upcoming Artemis missions to the Moon. The agency awarded nine institutions, including Morgan State, more than $8 million to carry out their projects.

The awards are made possible through NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement and funded by MUREP, which provides resources and activities to support underserved students from K-12 through higher education, and the Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research, which partners with government, academia, and industry to improve research infrastructure in select U.S. jurisdictions.

The awards have a three-year period of performance.

