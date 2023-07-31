Columbia-based TEDCO announced the awardees for the first round of the new Maryland Makerspace Initiative Program. Funding will be awarded to 20 projects spanning 11 counties and Baltimore City.
The Makerspace Program provides grants up to $100,000 and technical assistance for qualified entities looking to establish a new Makerspace, expand or develop programming. The goal is to grow a state-wide community of Makerspaces that provides entrepreneurs with access to tools, technologies and knowledge to support their growth and development, and expand workforce training.
The 20 awardees of the 2023 Makerspace Program include:
Allegany College of Maryland
Baltimore Jewelry Center
Baltimore Underground Science Space
Carroll County Public Library
Chesapeake Arts Center
College of Southern Maryland Foundation
DMV Petri Dish
Fashion Heritage Needle Trades Foundation
Frederick County Office of Economic Development
Howard County Library System
Makerspace of Annapolis
Melwood Horticultural Training Center
Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory
Morgan State University
PaxSpace (won twice for different projects)
Rockville Science Center
Salisbury University
Station North Tool Library
Washington College
For more information, visit www.tedcomd.com/makerspace. Qualified entities may apply or reapply for financial assistance when the application process reopens in spring 2024.