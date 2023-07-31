Columbia-based TEDCO announced the awardees for the first round of the new Maryland Makerspace Initiative Program. Funding will be awarded to 20 projects spanning 11 counties and Baltimore City.

The Makerspace Program provides grants up to $100,000 and technical assistance for qualified entities looking to establish a new Makerspace, expand or develop programming. The goal is to grow a state-wide community of Makerspaces that provides entrepreneurs with access to tools, technologies and knowledge to support their growth and development, and expand workforce training.

The 20 awardees of the 2023 Makerspace Program include:

Allegany College of Maryland

Baltimore Jewelry Center

Baltimore Underground Science Space

Carroll County Public Library

Chesapeake Arts Center

College of Southern Maryland Foundation

DMV Petri Dish

Fashion Heritage Needle Trades Foundation

Frederick County Office of Economic Development

Howard County Library System

Makerspace of Annapolis

Melwood Horticultural Training Center

Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory

Morgan State University

PaxSpace (won twice for different projects)

Rockville Science Center

Salisbury University

Station North Tool Library

Washington College

For more information, visit www.tedcomd.com/makerspace. Qualified entities may apply or reapply for financial assistance when the application process reopens in spring 2024.

