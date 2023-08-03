Veterinary Emergency Group has opened its latest hospital, and first in Maryland, at 6630A Marie Curie Drive, Elkridge. VEG will provide area families with emergency care, including surgeries, ultrasounds, x-rays and more.

VEG has reworked the veterinary emergency medicine experience so it works for people as well as their pets. When a pet parent calls VEG, they speak immediately with a licensed veterinarian to get their medical questions answered, and they don’t need to wait in a lobby. Triage begins as soon as they walk in the door, even before filling out paperwork. Pet parents can even stay with their pet through all stages of treatment, including surgery and overnight hospitalization.

VEG accommodates customer needs and gives back to the pet-loving community through VEG Cares, an initiative benefiting underserved pets in crisis, and by supporting future emergency veterinarians by granting scholarships to veterinary students.

VEG, which will also soon open in Pikesville, is open 24/7 ― even on holidays. The hospital has an open floor plan that allows pet parents to observe the treatment of their pets up.

