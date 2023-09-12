Some members of the Leadership Maryland Class of 2023 in May paused for a photo during their visit to the James A. Forrest & Technology Center in Leonardtown. (Leadership Maryland photo)

Leadership Maryland, the professional development program dedicated to building a better state by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders, is accepting applications for the Class of 2024.

Leadership Maryland’s selection committee will choose 52 applicants to complete an eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues.

Applications are open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in their careers and/or their communities.

Ideal applicants will have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to work for positive change in their organizations, communities and state, according to Leadership Maryland. The organziation aims for its chosen class to reflect a cross-section of the state by including diversity of geographic location, profession, ethnicity, age and gender.

To be considered, application packages must include:

A completed application, which is available at www.LeadershipMD.org;

Paid non-refundable application fee of $250;

Two references;

One letter of recommendation;

Authorizing official statement from applicant’s supervisor or CEO (unless applicant is self-employed);

A professional color photo

Completed application packages and registration fees must be received by Leadership Maryland by 5 p.m. Oct. 31. Upon acceptance, candidates will be contacted to schedule an interview with members of the selection committee. The Class of 2024 will be announced in early February.

More information is available at www.LeadershipMD.org. With questions, call 410-841-2101 or email [email protected].

