From left, Sylvia Dasi (African Diaspora Liaison for Prince George’s County), owner Ifeoma Clyopatra Onyia, Esther Peter (African Diaspora Advisory Board) and Vincent Iweanoge (chair, African Diaspora Advisory Board) celebrate the opening of the new Clyopatra Winery & Vineyard tasting room. (Photo: TBM/George Berkheimer)

Clyopatra Winery & Vineyard’s new tasting room located at 24 C Street in Laurel opened for business on Oct. 14, debuting its first wines to a standing room only crowd.

Launched in 2022 by Ifeoma Clyopatra Onyia, a Nigerian-American serial entrepreneur, the winery’s initial offerings include custom wines produced from grapes grown on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The winery will eventually produce wine from its own vineyard in Laurel once the newly-planted vines mature.

Initial varieties include Cabernet sauvignon, noiret, pinot grigio, chardonnel, chardonnay, and rosé.

The tasting room in Laurel will operate on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 2 to 10 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays from 1 p.m. to midnight, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.