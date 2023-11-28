The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel has placed in the top 25 of Foundry’s Computerworld “Best Places to Work in IT” list for the sixth consecutive year. The list recognizes the top worldwide workplaces for information technology professionals

To identify the companies on its annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for IT professionals, Computerworld surveys large, mid-size and small organizations around the world. APL was ranked No. 23 among large organizations, which includes companies that have 5,000 employees or more.

APL was also ranked as fifth on the IT growth list, which recognizes organizations that excel in mentoring programs, training budget, promotions within IT, accessibility of training to remote employees and unique training programs. APL’s Information Technology Services Department plays a pivotal role in ensuring that its 8,700-plus staff members can solve complex research, engineering and analytical problems.

Since 1994, the annual Computerworld list has ranked the top U.S. work environments for technology professionals, but in 2023 the list expanded to include organizations worldwide. The annual ranking is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits; career development; diversity, equity and inclusion; future of work; training and retention. The rankings are also reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

“Technology is playing an increasingly important role in modern business,” said Rob O’Regan, global director of content strategy at Foundry, which publishes Computerworld. “IT professionals continue to benefit from this trend as this year’s winning organizations increase staffing and offer a variety of pathways to upskill, reskill and diversify their teams. These companies provide a model for IT and human resources leaders who are looking for new ways to attract, engage and retain talent in an increasingly competitive IT environment.”

