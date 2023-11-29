“Young Professionals and Young at Heart” can join the BWI Business Partnership for an interactive presentation on leadership, career development and mentoring from Jen Lara, Co-Creator of Anne Arundel Community College’s award-winning Engagement Coach Training Program.

This event is set for 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at The Arc Central Chesapeake Region, 999 Corporate Blvd # 300, Linthicum Heights.

The deadline to register for this event is 12 p.m. Dec. 6.

Tickets: $30 for members, $40 for non-members. Tickets include a light breakfast.

Information: https://members.bwipartner.org/events/Details/young-professionals-development-series-980169?sourceTypeId=EmailInvitation