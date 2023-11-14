Elkridge-based O’Donnell Metal Deck has acquired Metal Deck Direct, adding the metal deck distribution company in the Knoxville, Tenn., market to its growing national footprint.

OMD is the premier independent distributor of metal deck and steel bar joist in the United States, with major sites in Elkridge as well as Atlanta, Dallas, Pennsylvania, Phoenix, Spokane, and now Lenoir City, Tenn. The company acquired Tombari Structural Products in October to broaden its presence in the Pacific Northwest presence.

MDD and OMD service steel fabricators and contractors throughout the country. MDD adds more sales and operations expertise and brings deep relationships in Tennessee and the Southeast and Mid-South regions. Slate Capital Group partnered with management to acquire OMD in 2020 to support the company’s expansion strategy.

“On the heels of last month’s acquisition of Tombari Structural Products in the Pacific Northwest, this acquisition of Metal Deck Direct will further expand O’Donnell’s national presence,” said Rick Corcoran, partner and co-founder of Slate Capital Group. “With its recent organic growth and strategic merger and acquisition partnerships, O’Donnell Metal Deck continues to strengthen its leadership in the industry.”

