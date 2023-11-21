The following information regarding awarded contracts can be used to develop prime contractor, subcontractor, and teaming partner relationships on these and other opportunities. For more information, contact TargetGov: 410-579-1346 x 325.

Oceaneering International Inc., Hanover, Maryland, was awarded a $31,196,460 contract for continued support of the Navy’s domestic and international submarine rescue program from the Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, D.C.

Fearless Solutions, LLC, Baltimore, Maryland was awarded a $9,709,776 contract from the General Services Administration Federal Acquisition Service in Baltimore, Maryland to provide custom computer programming services.

EG DesignBuild LLC, Germantown, Maryland, was awarded a $12,791,547 task order from the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command under a previously awarded contract to renovate and repair Hangar LF-60 for HSC-26 at the Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia.

Reli Group Inc, Catonsville, Maryland, was awarded a $41,464,951 contract for administrative management and general management consulting services from the Department of Homeland Security Transportation Security Administration.

Perdigita LLC, Fulton, Maryland, was awarded a $7,734,190 task order from the Acquisition Management and Integration Center at Langley to provide advisory and assistance services for Headquarters Air Combat Command Flight Operations Division mission support in Langley AFB, Virginia.

The MIL Corp., Bowie, Maryland, was awarded a $224,378,154 contract from the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) for engineering, technical, and program management services and associated supplies in support of cyber warfare requirements and operations in Patuxent River, Maryland.

Adnet/AccountNet, Inc., Baltimore, Maryland, was awarded a $4,171,461 contract from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide temporary help services located in Baltimore, Maryland.

Compass Systems Inc., Lexington Park, Maryland, was awarded a $9,669,974 contract from the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) to provide engineering, technical and program management support, as well as incidental supplies in support of technology advancement in the fields of machine learning; artificial intelligence; augmented reality; and command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance for Aircraft Prototype Systems Division in Lakehurst, New Jersey.

Grunley Construction Co. Inc., Rockville, Maryland, was awarded a $129,412,000 contract for design and build services from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland.

InDyne Inc., Lexington Park, Maryland, was awarded a $152,888,901 contract from Army Contracting Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland for scientific engineering support services to be performed at Fort Huachuca, Arizona.

Civility Management Solutions LLC, Greenbelt, Maryland, was awarded a $2,201,951 contract from the Agency for International Development for education, training, employment, and social services.

Rohde & Schwarz USA Inc., Columbia, Maryland, was awarded a $62,202,863 contract from the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific in San Diego, CA for production, integration support, production training support, and life cycle support for modern high frequency radio transceivers and associated hardware and software components.

Significance Inc., Annapolis, Maryland, was awarded a $20,000,000 modification to a previously awarded contract from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) in Norfolk, Virginia for professional services in support of real property management and financial management systems. The total cumulative value of the contract is now $60,000,000.

Skayl LLC, Westminster, Maryland and one other company will compete for each order for the $15,000,000 contract awarded from the Army Contracting Command in Redstone Arsenal, Alabama for procurement of hardware and software.

