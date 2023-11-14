TEDCO will move into a new office space in Downtown Columbia’s Merriweather District at 10960 Grantchester Way, Suite 110, during the first quarter of 2024.

The move will allow TEDCO to continue to offer a hub for technology innovation, support the growth of an inclusive and diverse Maryland ecosystem and, due to the central location, promote more opportunities for entrepreneurs and ecosystem collaborators to interact with its staff.

“TEDCO is a great fit for Downtown Columbia’s thriving ecosystem,” said Kristi Smith, president of the Maryland region for Howard Hughes. “Downtown Columbia is perfectly positioned to meet the demands of today’s workforce with our city’s convenient location, high-quality office space with walkable amenities, access to top talent and an environment that provides a wonderful quality of life for all. We look forward to collaborating with TEDCO in its mission to bring more innovative companies to life.”

