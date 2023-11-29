The board of directors of Columbia-based Tenable Holdings has approved the repurchase of up to an aggregate of $100 million of its common stock.

Tenable may purchase shares in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or in such other manner as determined by the company, including through repurchase plans complying with the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The authorization has no expiration date.

“We believe that the repurchase program is a good investment of available funds generated from increased operating margins and unlevered free cash flow and underscores our commitment to enhancing stockholder value,” said Steve Vintz, chief financial officer for Tenable.

