Pictured here: the Canopy Team, led by by industry titans Janet Marie Smith and Fran Weld. Canopy Team members have worked on some of the most iconic sports venues across the globe. (Credit: Canopy Team)

The women-led planning and development firm Canopy Team has announced its East Coast expansion with the opening of a new East Coast office in Baltimore. It has named Fran Weld, former senior vice president of strategy and development for the San Francisco Giants, as the CEO.

Canopy’s multi-disciplinary practice is led by Weld and Janet Marie Smith, founder and chairwoman, as well as current executive vice president of planning and development for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Baltimore was chosen as it is one of the mid-Atlantic’s trending tech hubs and the home of Oriole Park at Camden Yards, whose design and opening in 1992 was led by Smith.

“Choosing Baltimore as a home for Canopy to grow means more than just reconnecting with our roots,” said Smith. “We are able to take advantage of the dynamic startup energy in Baltimore and its convenient location for travel that allows us to work on projects that span coasts and continents, each with a unique and exciting set of opportunities and challenges.”

Colloquially known as Canopy, the group has added new team members and several new professional sports venues to its roster, with clients like the University of Florida’s Athletic Association and Major League Baseball.

Canopy members have worked on some of the most iconic sports venues around the globe, including Dodger Stadium, Stamford Bridge, PNC Park and legacy programming for a 2022 FIFA World Cup stadium in Qatar, as well as more intimate venues for teams like the Bowie Baysox, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Worcester Red Sox.

