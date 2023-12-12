OptiVia Solutions signed a lease with St. John Properties for 12,315 square feet of space at 795 Cromwell Park Drive. (Photo: St. John Properties)

OptiVia Solutions, a company engaged in the design, permitting, construction and installation of automated teller machines on a national scale, has chosen Cromwell Business Park, in Glen Burnie, as the site for its fourth regional office in the U.S.

The Ohio-based company signed a lease with St. John Properties for 12,315 square feet of space at 795 Cromwell Park Drive and eventually intends to hire up to 20 employees. The office recently opened with approximately 10 workers.

OptiVia Solutions works with financial institutions, banks, credit unions, retail establishments and businesses to provide ATMs. The company, which also operates regional offices in Cincinnati, Columbus and Chicago, selected this location “to meet the increasing demand for ATM and bank equipment services in the greater Baltimore metropolitan area,” said Lisa Smith, market leader for OptiVia, who has been chosen to oversee the new operation.

Kate Jordan, principal; Marley Welsh, vice president; and Samantha Eckels, associate for Lee & Associates | Maryland brokered the lease on behalf of the tenant; and Jonas Asner, partner in training with St. John Properties, represented the landlord.



