Columbia-based Merkle, a technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management company, has been named a Leader in two IDC MarketScape reports for Experience Build and Design Services.

Merkle was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Experience Design Services 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Experience Build Services 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment.

The IDC MarketScapes assess organizations on advisory design, and technology-enabled implementation activities to create an optimal consumer experience.

These recognitions follow Merkle’s recognition as a People’s Voice Winner from The Webby Awards for its interactive brain-computer experience platform DEVENIR; Digital Partner of the Year and gold medals in Digital Transformation, Commerce and Systems Architecture from the Danish Digital Awards; and Excellence in AI Strategy Consulting from Cypher.

