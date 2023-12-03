The following information regarding awarded contracts can be used to develop prime contractor, subcontractor, and teaming partner relationships on these and other opportunities. For more information, contact TargetGov: 410-579-1346 x 325.

Murtech Inc., Glen Burnie, MD, was awarded a $15,999,000 contract for storage and distribution of pharmaceuticals from the Army Contracting Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD.

Digital edition This item appears in the December 2023 issue of The Business Monthly. You can read the digital edition by clicking on it.

Contemporaries, Inc., Silver Spring, MD was awarded multiple contracts totaling $632,315 for temporary help services from the National Institutes of Health in Columbia, MD.

International Business Machines Corp., Bethesda, MD, was awarded a $38,964,968 firm-fixed-price contract for the modernization of the Egyptian Air Force Integrated Logistics System from The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Hanscom Air Force Base, MA.

Raytheon Integrated Defense System, Andover, MD, was awarded a $156,186,509 contract for Patriot ground support equipment, spares and component procurement from the Army Contracting Command in Redstone Arsenal, AL.

AdNet AccountNet Inc., Baltimore, MD, was awarded a $677,030 contract for temporary help services for the Centers from Medicare and Medicaid Services in Windsor Mill, MD.

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Laurel, MD was awarded 2 contracts totaling $65,660,849 by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration for research and development in the physical, engineering, and life sciences.

Meltech Corp. Inc., Landover, MD and 4 other companies were each awarded a $44,000,000 contract from the Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division to support the sustainment, restoration, and modernization efforts (NSWCCD) for Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division and its satellite offices in West Bethesda, MD.

Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems, Andover, MD, was awarded a $30,621,464 fixed-price incentive contract for Radar Interface Unit lite from the Army Contracting Command in Redstone Arsenal, AL.

Ripple Effect Communications, Inc., Rockville, MD, was awarded $166,782 in contract awards for administrative management and general consulting services from the National Institutes of Health in Rockville, MD.

ASRC Federal Cyber LLC, Columbia, MD, was awarded a $99,578,037 contract to provide 24 hours a day, seven days a week maintenance, repair, and sustainment services for the facilities, real property, and building equipment from the Missile Defense Agency in Fort Greely, AK.

Fearless Solutions LLC, Baltimore, MD was awarded a $1,475,563 contract by the General Services Administration for custom computer programming services for the General Services Administration Federal Acquisition Service in Washington, DC.

Resource Management Concepts Inc., Lexington Park, MD, was awarded a $46,166,398 modification to a previously awarded contract to provide continued research development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) network engineering, infrastructure design, installation, and operations, as well as system administration across the entire RDT&E environment from the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division in Patuxent River, MD

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum, MD, was awarded a $9,234,025 contract for a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency research project for the Miniature Integrated Thermal Management Systems for 3D Heterogeneous Integration (Minitherms3D) program from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency in Arlington, VA.

Gloria Larkin is President and CEO of TargetGov, and a national expert in business development in the government markets. Email [email protected], visit www.targetgov.com or call toll-free 1-866-579-1346 x 325 for more information.