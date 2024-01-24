Leadership Maryland is offering its new Emerging Leader Program to target the rising stars within the state’s public, private, government, education and nonprofit sectors.

The new program is open to high-potential employees, mid-level and above, who are poised for upward growth are working to develop core leadership skills. Applications for the inaugural class will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Feb. 26; the 30 applicants selected for the Class of 2024 will be announced in early April.

LM’s Emerging Leader Program will span six months, consisting of monthly day-long sessions that will include both interactive training led by a facilitator and panel discussions featuring leaders from across the state.

“After 30 years of empowering many of the most impactful leaders across our state, demand for Leadership Maryland’s flagship Executive Program is higher than ever,” said David Fike, ’16, president and CEO. “In response to this demand, we recognized a need for statewide programming specifically for those professionals who are seeking to become more fully developed leaders.

“With the launch of Leadership Maryland’s Emerging Leader Program,” said Fike, “we are excited to address this need and welcome a completely new cross-section of ambitious and promising leaders to our powerful alumni network.”

Full information regarding Leadership Maryland’s Emerging Leader Program, is available at: https://www.leadershipmd.org/apply.html. With questions, call 410-841-2101 or email [email protected].



