Quick Servant Company, a company specializing in the repair, replacement and maintenance of commercial HVAC, cooking and refrigeration systems and equipment, has signed a full-building lease with Adler Real Estate Partners for 46,781 square feet of space at 9065 Guilford Road, in Columbia. This represents an expansion for the company, which previously leased space in nearby Annapolis Junction.

Positioned in the Rivers Park I business community, the single-story flex/warehouse building and part of a six-building portfolio containing more than 300,000 square feet of space. The asset is equipped with 16-foot ceiling heights and eight loading docks, and is surrounded by a free service parking lot that can accommodate approximately 120 vehicles.

Founded in 1979 by Maryland resident John Peters, Quick Servant also provides building maintenance and repair, including minor electric and plumbing services throughout Maryland, Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C. It will move to its new space this spring.

Matthew Curran and Andrew Meeder, senior vice presidents and principals for MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the tenant in this transaction.

