Kristi Simon

The Howard County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has named Kristi Simon to serve as its president and CEO. Simon has a long-standing connection with the Chamber, having spent 10 years with the organization in various positions, including director of legislative affairs, director of events and vice president. She will assume the top leadership position on Feb. 15.

Simon most recently served as president and CEO of the Central Maryland Chamber, where she was responsible for the strategic direction and growth of the organization since 2020. With the CMC, she launched the Women’s Leadership Roundtable, Government Contractors Committee and the IDEA Committee (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Awareness).

Previously, Simon spent a year as the director of operations at the Community Action Council of Howard County, which followed her tenure at the HCCC.

In addition to her professional achievements, Simon is also an active member of the Howard County and greater Baltimore community. In 2023, she was selected for Comptroller Brooke Lierman’s Business Advisory Council, and she served on the Fort Meade Community Covenant Council from 2020 to 2023; she served as chair in 2021.

In Howard, Simon currently serves on the Howard County Celebration of the Arts Selection Committee, Howard County Library System Foundation’s Board of Directors and serves annually as a judge for the Howard County Public School System’s Spelling Bee and Battle of the Books competitions.

