Columbia-based TEDCO recently made a $300,000 State Small Business Credit Initiative investment in Rendr via the state economic technology engine’s Seed Funds.

Rendr, based in Ellicott City, developed a technology solution to help simplify and support remodeling processes for both contractors and buyers. Through their app, users can leverage digital tools, eliminating the need for time-consuming hand-drawn floor plans while simultaneously providing more comprehensive data for consideration.

The program allows for the elimination of the first in-person field measurements, giving time back to customers and prospective businesses by allowing for a faster answer.

“We saw an opportunity to improve processes, merging contract work with technology to create more efficiency,” said A.J. Ballantine, founder and CEO of Rendr. “Thanks to TEDCO’s investment we can continue expanding our efforts, bringing more efficiency to home improvement and renovation projects.”

“Having experienced contractors support the development of their app, Rendr’s technology-based solution could support not only the workers through the process, but the customers as well,” said Teddy Gresser, TEDCO’s director, Seed Funds. “Furthermore, the Rendr team has created an app with the potential to expand into other markets and support more efficient processes for other industries.”

