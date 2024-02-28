Lou Zagarino.

The Chesapeake Arts Center will sponsor its 11th Chip In For The Arts golf tournament ― in honor of former Board Member and BWI Business District icon Lou Zagarino ― on Wednesday, May 15, at Pasadena’s Compass Pointe Golf Course.

This year’s tournament is being expanded to 36 holes and will feature special opportunities to honor “Mr. Z,” reminisce and appreciate his impact on the lives of his hundreds of friends and employees.

The deadline for tee sign copy is April 29. Register at www.chesapeakearts.org. For more information, contact the CAC’s Gena O’Brien at 410-636-6597 and [email protected].

