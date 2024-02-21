Howard Community College is set to receive a $60,000 grant to support cybersecurity workforce development programs. The grant is an investment in career apprenticeship funding and matches a grant that was recently awarded by the Howard County Economic Development Authority.

The funding will grow the HCC cybersecurity apprenticeship program to serve 34 emerging professionals in IT protection and help desk careers. Howard County Government has supported workforce development expansion through a recent $11 million commitment to building the college’s skilled trades center.

The 50,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility will offer hands-on training in traditional and emerging industries like HVAC, plumbing, construction management, cybersecurity and manufacturing mechatronics. The center is scheduled to open in 2026.

HCC was also recently named as a partner in the Greater Baltimore Committee’s successful application to be one of 41 federally designated tech hubs. The central Maryland hub will pioneer research and development in predictive health care and biotechnology.

