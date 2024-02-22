A series of initiatives that focus on combatting identity theft, promoting consumer education and awareness, nurturing future entrepreneurs and celebrating ethical business champions are being presented by the Better Business Bureau of Greater Maryland Foundation.

They include the following:

Shred Day: April 27

Shred Day is back in White Marsh and Timonium on April 27, providing a local solution to the rising threat of identity theft; in Maryland, it comprises a quarter of all fraud reports submitted to the Federal Trade Commission. Nationwide, customers lost roughly $43 billion to identify fraud in 2022 and experts are predicting the rate will grow in 2024.

4th Annual Golf Tournament: Sept. 19

Tee off in Ellicott City for a cause with local business owners on Thursday, Sept. 19, at BBB’s 4th Annual Golf Tournament at Turf Valley Resort. Beyond the greens, this event raises funds crucial for supporting the foundation’s mission in consumer and business education.

Annual Fall Signature Event: Fall

Stay tuned for the Annual Fall Signature Event featuring the Torch Awards for Ethics, where BBB shines a spotlight on ethics champions in Maryland. This local celebration honors individuals and businesses that exemplify the highest standards of integrity.

